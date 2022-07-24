Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:NMM opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $695.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,454,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.