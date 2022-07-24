Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $138.81 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $138.81 million and $1.13 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

