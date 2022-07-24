Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $220.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day moving average of $299.74. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.