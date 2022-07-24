Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $44.17 on Thursday. Nevro has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $157.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 49.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Stories

