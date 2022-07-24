Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.708 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

NGT opened at C$66.48 on Friday. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$65.68 and a 12-month high of C$108.98. The stock has a market cap of C$52.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$80.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.76 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$115.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.16.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

