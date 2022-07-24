NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.33 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $2.33, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:NEP opened at $77.22 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $274,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. CIBC started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.29.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

