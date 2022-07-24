Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.26) to €5.80 ($5.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.77) to €6.10 ($6.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.57) to €6.00 ($6.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.