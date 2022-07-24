nOS (NOS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,230.00

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, nOS has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for nOS is nos.io. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

nOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

