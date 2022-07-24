NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,350,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.83% of NRG Energy worth $166,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NRG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,190. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

