NVE Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

NVE Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVEC opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.11. NVE has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $80.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 55.46% and a return on equity of 22.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 10.9% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the first quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

(Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.