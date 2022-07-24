Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,287,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $127.42 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.95. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

