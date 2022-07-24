Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 176,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

