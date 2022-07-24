Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $67.89 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.62.

