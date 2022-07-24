Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01.

