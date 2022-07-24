ODonnell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 13.5% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $301.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

