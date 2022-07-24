ODonnell Financial Services LLC Sells 266 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,206,000 after acquiring an additional 390,111 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,366,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,343,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,318,000 after buying an additional 169,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,522,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS opened at $71.43 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

