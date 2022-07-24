ODUWA Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,716.99 or 0.99919316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00044520 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023648 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004311 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

