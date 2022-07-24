OKB (OKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $913.26 Million

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $913.26 million and $11.93 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $15.22 or 0.00067855 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

