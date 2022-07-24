Only1 (LIKE) Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week

Only1 (LIKE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Only1 coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $425,579.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Only1 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,429.41 or 0.99994575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,198,548 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Only1

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.