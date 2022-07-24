Ontology Gas Hits Market Cap of $125.35 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001748 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $125.35 million and $4.30 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,765.56 or 1.00009751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 315,012,309 coins. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

