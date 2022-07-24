Opium Hits Market Capitalization of $903,260.02 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Opium has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $903,260.02 and $60,630.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00017217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032731 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.

Opium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

