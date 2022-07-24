Origin Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.53 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $66.53 million and $319,074.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017438 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032784 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.