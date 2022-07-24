Origin Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.53 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $66.53 million and $319,074.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017438 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001818 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032784 BTC.
About Origin Dollar
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.
Origin Dollar Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.