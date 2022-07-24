Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $88.52.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $149,094.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

