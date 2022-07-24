Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Price Target Lowered to C$10.25 at National Bank Financial

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$10.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Osisko Development Stock Down 0.7 %

ODV stock opened at 4.05 on Thursday. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of 4.05 and a twelve month high of 16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 5.54.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

