PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $47,010.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002514 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,907,946,645 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

