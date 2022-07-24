PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Position Reduced by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 985,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438,559 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $42,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.44.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

