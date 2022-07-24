Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,483. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $9,945,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $9,561,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

