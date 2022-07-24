Pallapay (PALLA) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Pallapay has a market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $32,537.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016768 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001813 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032635 BTC.
About Pallapay
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Pallapay Coin Trading
