Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.87 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $276,801.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017438 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001818 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032784 BTC.
Pangolin Coin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,664,710 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Buying and Selling Pangolin
Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.