Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Parachute (PAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 23% against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $469,759.50 and approximately $34,019.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00031174 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

