Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $510.71

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.71 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 522.50 ($6.25). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 516 ($6.17), with a volume of 166,723 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on PAG. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 630 ($7.53) to GBX 650 ($7.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 489.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 510.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.46%.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £18,545.44 ($22,170.28).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

