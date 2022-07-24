Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.97 and a beta of 1.19. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -619.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Paramount Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Paramount Group by 885.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 441,003 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

