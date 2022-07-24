Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Market Cap Reaches $21.47 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $21.47 million and $8.60 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for $6.90 or 0.00030325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

