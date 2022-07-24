PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $29.58 million and $2.04 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

