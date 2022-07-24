Particl 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $737.00 (PART)

Particl (PART) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Particl has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $737.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,309,809 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

Particl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

