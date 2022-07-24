PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Stock Down 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

PYPL opened at $81.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

