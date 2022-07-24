PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.52.

PayPal Stock Down 2.1 %

PYPL stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.26. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

