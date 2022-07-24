Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is Cannae Holdings Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cannae Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,758,642 shares during the quarter. Paysafe makes up approximately 6.4% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cannae Holdings Inc. owned about 0.69% of Paysafe worth $205,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Price Performance

NYSE PSFE opened at $1.93 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. The firm had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSFE shares. Westpark Capital upgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.78.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

