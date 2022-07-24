PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $126,751.00

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 22% against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $19.29 million and $126,751.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,733.22 or 1.00001249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi.

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

