Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEAR shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,326,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pear Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEAR opened at $1.42 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

