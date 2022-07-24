Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,516.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $18.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

