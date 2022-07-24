Peony (PNY) Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last Week

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $17.87 million and approximately $12,801.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00031090 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 301,881,724 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

