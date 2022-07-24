PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 257.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 77.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day moving average of $168.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

