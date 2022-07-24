PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.2% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $169.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.42. The firm has a market cap of $234.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

