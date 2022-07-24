Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,618,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,462 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.17% of Philip Morris International worth $246,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,035,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.