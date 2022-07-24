Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

