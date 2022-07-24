Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 869,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after purchasing an additional 686,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

