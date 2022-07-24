Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.44

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.44 and traded as low as $14.60. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 288,125 shares trading hands.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Further Reading

