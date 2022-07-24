Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.44

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.44 and traded as low as $14.60. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 288,125 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%.
Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.
