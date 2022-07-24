Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $111.66 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $111.66 million and $96,925.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00262864 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00098249 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00075382 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,327,967 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

