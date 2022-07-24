PlayDapp (PLA) Price Up 4.6% This Week

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $163.51 million and approximately $27.15 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,711.37 or 0.99979474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

